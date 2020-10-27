Judge to rule Monday in Johnny Depp libel case

Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () Britain's judicial office announced Tuesday that judge Andrew Nicol will deliver his verdict in writing on Nov. 2, without a hearing at the High Court, where Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard had a dramatic three-week legal showdown in July.
Johnny Depp went to court to sue the publisher of the Sun newspaper over a 2018 article which alleged he was violent towards ex-wife Amber Heard.