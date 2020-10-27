Global  
 

Judge to rule Monday in Johnny Depp libel case

CBC.ca Tuesday, 27 October 2020
Britain's judicial office announced Tuesday that judge Andrew Nicol will deliver his verdict in writing on Nov. 2, without a hearing at the High Court, where Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard had a dramatic three-week legal showdown in July.
