Prince Harry and Meghan's big media move after photo backlash

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan's big media move after photo backlashPrince Harry and Meghan Markle have made two new additions to their press team, hiring a PR lead and press secretary.The couple have been building their US team before launching their Archewell charity, after losing their royal...
