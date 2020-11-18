Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BBC names ex-judge to lead probe into 1995 Princess Diana interview

CBC.ca Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
BBC's board of directors approved the appointment of a retired senior judge to lead an independent investigation into the circumstances around a controversial 1995 TV interview with Princess Diana.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana

The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana 05:21

 Actors Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor spoke to Hindustan Times about playing Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix's The Crown, what they discovered about their characters, and how they supported each other on set.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Prince Charles Reportedly Told Princess Diana He Didn't Love Her the Night Before Their Wedding [Video]

Prince Charles Reportedly Told Princess Diana He Didn't Love Her the Night Before Their Wedding

"She didn't want to go through with the wedding at that point."

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:52Published
BBC to hold investigation into Diana interview [Video]

BBC to hold investigation into Diana interview

The BBC has promised to hold an independent investigation into how Martin Bashir obtained his famous Panorama interview with Princess Diana in 1995. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:03Published
BBC chief: We are taking Diana Panorama interview allegations ‘very seriously’ [Video]

BBC chief: We are taking Diana Panorama interview allegations ‘very seriously’

The BBC is taking the allegations surrounding Panorama’s interview with Diana,Princess of Wales, in 1995 “very seriously”, its director-general Tim Daviehas said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

BBC Names Retired Judge to Lead Probe Into 1995 Diana Interview 

 Diana's brother renewed claims this month that BBC journalist Martin Bashir used forged statements and false claims to persuade the late royal to agree to the...
VOA News

Questions over famous Princess Diana interview prompt fresh BBC probe

 The tell-all 'three of us in this marriage' interview was viewed by millions, rocked the royal family and propelled little-known Martin Bashir to stardom.
The Age

BBC names ex-judge to lead probe into 1995 Diana interview

 The BBC's board of directors has approved the appointment of a retired senior judge to lead an independent investigation into the circumstances around a...
CTV News