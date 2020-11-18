BBC names ex-judge to lead probe into 1995 Princess Diana interview
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
BBC's board of directors approved the appointment of a retired senior judge to lead an independent investigation into the circumstances around a controversial 1995 TV interview with Princess Diana.
BBC's board of directors approved the appointment of a retired senior judge to lead an independent investigation into the circumstances around a controversial 1995 TV interview with Princess Diana.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources