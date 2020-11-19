The Queen, Prince Philip mark 73rd wedding anniversary with new photo
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary today. For the occasion, the royal couple have released a photograph of themselves opening a card from three of their great-grandchildren....
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary today. For the occasion, the royal couple have released a photograph of themselves opening a card from three of their great-grandchildren....
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources