The Queen, Prince Philip mark 73rd wedding anniversary with new photo

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The Queen, Prince Philip mark 73rd wedding anniversary with new photoBritain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary today. For the occasion, the royal couple have released a photograph of themselves opening a card from three of their great-grandchildren....
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Queen and Duke of Edinburgh mark wedding anniversary with new photo

Queen and Duke of Edinburgh mark wedding anniversary with new photo 00:46

 The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have marked their 73rd wedding anniversary byreleasing a photograph showing them opening a card from the Duke and Duchessof Cambridge’s children. The colourful homemade gift was created by PrinceGeorge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and is emblazoned with the...

