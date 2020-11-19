The Queen, Prince Philip mark 73rd wedding anniversary with new photo

PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 hour ago Video Credit:- Published Queen and Duke of Edinburgh mark wedding anniversary with new photo 00:46 The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have marked their 73rd wedding anniversary byreleasing a photograph showing them opening a card from the Duke and Duchessof Cambridge’s children. The colourful homemade gift was created by PrinceGeorge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and is emblazoned with the...