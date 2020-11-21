The Latest: Japan hits record number of new cases again
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
TOKYO — Japan is scaling back on the government-backed “GoTo” campaign to encourage travel and dining out, as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached a record for the third day straight on Saturday, at 2,418.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the decision at a government panel on coronavirus pandemic measures.
Stressing the need for “utmost caution,” he said the campaign’s travel discounts will no longer apply to hard-hit areas, and discounts on eating out will end temporarily.
Japan has never had a total lockdown. It has had fewer than 2,000 deaths so far related to the coronavirus. But worries have been growing about a spike in infections over the three-day weekend. Monday is Labor Thanksgiving, a national holiday.
HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:
— Daily COVID-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May
— Pfizer, BioNTech seek emergency use of COVID-19 shots in US
— Mexico tops 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, 4th country to do so
— Republican governors in some hard-hit states are refusing to ask families to limit Thanksgiving celebrations despite warnings from federal health officials that gatherings could worsen a coronavirus surge that’s already spinning out of control.
— Maryland lawmakers are renewing criticism of Gov. Larry Hogan’s procurement of a half million COVID-19 tests from South Korea after The Washington Post reported the first batch was flawed and never used.
— Los Angeles County businesses trying to recover from the coronavirus pandemic face new restrictions and the prospect of a shutdown on the horizon
— Daily COVID-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May
— Pfizer, BioNTech seek emergency use of COVID-19 shots in US
— Mexico tops 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, 4th country to do so
— Republican governors in some hard-hit states are refusing to ask families to limit Thanksgiving celebrations despite warnings from federal health officials that gatherings could worsen a coronavirus surge that’s already spinning out of control.
— Maryland lawmakers are renewing criticism of Gov. Larry Hogan’s procurement of a half million COVID-19 tests from South Korea after The Washington Post reported the first batch was flawed and never used.
— Los Angeles County businesses trying to recover from the coronavirus pandemic face new restrictions and the prospect of a shutdown on the horizon
