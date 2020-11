The Latest: Japan hits record number of new cases again

Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

TOKYO — Japan is scaling back on the government-backed "GoTo" campaign to encourage travel and dining out, as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached a record for the third day straight on Saturday, at 2,418.Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the decision at a government panel on coronavirus pandemic measures.Stressing the need for "utmost caution," he said the campaign's travel discounts will no longer apply to hard-hit areas, and discounts on eating out will end temporarily.Japan has never had a total lockdown. It has had fewer than 2,000 deaths so far related to the coronavirus. But worries have been growing about a spike in infections over the three-day weekend. Monday is Labor Thanksgiving, a national holiday.___HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:— Daily COVID-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May— Pfizer, BioNTech seek emergency use of COVID-19 shots in US— Mexico tops 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, 4th country to do so— Republican governors in some hard-hit states are refusing to ask families to limit Thanksgiving celebrations despite warnings from federal health officials that gatherings could worsen a coronavirus surge that's already spinning out of control.— Maryland lawmakers are renewing criticism of Gov. Larry Hogan's procurement of a half million COVID-19 tests from South Korea after The Washington Post reported the first batch was flawed and never used.— Los Angeles County businesses trying to recover from the coronavirus pandemic face new restrictions and the prospect of a shutdown on the horizon