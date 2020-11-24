Global  
 

Qantas boss Joyce has divided passengers over Covid vaccine

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Qantas boss Joyce has divided passengers over Covid vaccineOutraged customers have vowed never again to fly with Qantas after the airline's boss said vaccinations against Covid-19 would be mandatory for all passengers on international flights.Alan Joyce has been making global headlines...
