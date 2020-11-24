Qantas boss Joyce has divided passengers over Covid vaccine
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Outraged customers have vowed never again to fly with Qantas after the airline's boss said vaccinations against Covid-19 would be mandatory for all passengers on international flights.Alan Joyce has been making global headlines...
