Qantas to only accept international passengers who have had Covid vaccine

Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Qantas to only accept international passengers who have had Covid vaccineQantas are looking at changing their terms and conditions so a vaccine is necessary (Picture: Getty Images) An airline has said they won’t let international passengers board their flights unless they have proof they’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19. Alan Joyce, CEO of Australian flag carrier Qantas, said the move would be a ‘necessity’ once restrictions across the world begin to ease. He told Australia’s Nine Network that the company were currently looking at changing their terms and...
WorldView: Belarus protests, China moon launch, and more global headlines

 Despite police crackdowns, protesters in Belarus took to the streets. In Turkey, 20 Saudi officials are being tried in absentia over the killing of Jamal..
Covid 19 coronavirus: Qantas facing outrage over vaccination rule for travellers

 Outraged customers have vowed never again to fly with Qantas after the airline's boss said vaccinations against Covid-19 would be mandatory for all passengers on..
Coronavirus vaccinations will be mandatory to board Qantas flights, CEO Alan Joyce says

 International visitors and people departing Australia will need to provide proof that they've had the COVID-19 vaccination under new terms and conditions the..
Covid: Vaccination will be required to fly, says Qantas chief

 The Australian airline's chief executive Alan Joyce says the move is likely to be adopted by others.
NI facing Covid 'payback' in January for Christmas relaxations

NI facing Covid 'payback' in January for Christmas relaxations

Northern Ireland will experience an "inevitable payback" in coronavirusinfections as a result of easing restrictions over Christmas, the chiefmedical officer has warned. Dr Michael McBride said any relaxations would havean impact on hospital admissions, as he stressed the need for people to have a"careful" Christmas.

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 55,838

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 55,838

The Government said a further 608 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the UK death total to 55,838.

Over 2,400 workers at world's top glove maker get COVID

 The outbreak has raised the possibility of supply disruptions during the pandemic​.
IMF's chief economist on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

 The COVID-19 pandemic dominated the discussions by world leaders at the G20 summit this weekend. Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the International Monetary..
Gatwick CCO: Pre-departure testing would give more freedom

Gatwick CCO: Pre-departure testing would give more freedom

Gatwick Airport's Chief Commercial Officer Jonathan Pollard has welcomed the change in Covid quarantine rules for travellers entering England. However, he said the only way to ensure people travel as freely as they were before the pandemic, was with the introduction of pre-departure testing.

