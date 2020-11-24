Qantas to only accept international passengers who have had Covid vaccine
Qantas are looking at changing their terms and conditions so a vaccine is necessary (Picture: Getty Images) An airline has said they won’t let international passengers board their flights unless they have proof they’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19. Alan Joyce, CEO of Australian flag carrier Qantas, said the move would be a ‘necessity’ once restrictions across the world begin to ease. He told Australia’s Nine Network that the company were currently looking at changing their terms and...
Qantas Flag-carrier airline of Australia
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Alan Joyce (executive) Irish-Australian airline executive
Nine Network Australian television network
