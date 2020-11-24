Qantas to only accept international passengers who have had Covid vaccine

Gatwick CCO: Pre-departure testing would give more freedom



Gatwick Airport's Chief Commercial Officer Jonathan Pollard has welcomed the change in Covid quarantine rules for travellers entering England. However, he said the only way to ensure people travel as freely as they were before the pandemic, was with the introduction of pre-departure testing. Report by Alibhaiz.

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:28