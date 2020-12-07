Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pearl Harbor dead remembered in ceremony shrunk by pandemic

SeattlePI.com Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. servicemen and women and National Park Service officials gathered at Pearl Harbor on Monday to remember those killed in the attack — but elderly survivors stayed home to pay their respects from afar to avoid health risks from the coronavirus pandemic.

The USS Arizona battleship bell rang at 7:55 a.m., the minute the attack began 79 years ago, to start a moment of silence. F-22 jets then flew overhead in missing man formation.

The Arizona today lies at the bottom of the harbor, where it sank shortly being hit by two bombs. The battleship lost 1,177 sailors and Marines, including more than 900 who remain entombed on board.

The U.S. military streamed the ceremony live online for survivors and others unable to attend in person.

“I think what we see today here is the resolve, despite a pandemic, for us to be able to pay our respects, to thank the greatest generation," said Adm. John Aquilino, the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, said in his keynote address. "It also is a reminder to all that nothing will stop us.”

Marines performing a rifle salute wore black masks during the ceremony, which featured a smaller crowd than in typical years.

Aquilino highlighted the story of Doris Miller, a mess attendant on board the USS West Virginia, who carried wounded shipmates to safety and manned a 50-caliber gun returning fire until he ran out of ammunition.

He continued to pull wounded sailors to safety even after an order to abandon ship. The Navy awarded Miller the Navy Cross for his heroism in 1942. Earlier this year, the Navy named its newest aircraft carrier after him.

“Today, a grateful nation reflects upon those who went above and beyond. We honor their service. We remember their sacrifice, and we pledge to continue striving for a better and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Virtual Commemoration In South Jersey Marks 79th Anniversary Of Pearl Harbor [Video]

Virtual Commemoration In South Jersey Marks 79th Anniversary Of Pearl Harbor

The ceremony ended with a live broadcast of Taps and a wreath laying on the deck of the Battleship New Jersey on the Camden waterfront.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:28Published
Sailor Killed In Pearl Harbor Attack Honored [Video]

Sailor Killed In Pearl Harbor Attack Honored

Max Cohan was at a wreath laying ceremony honoring Luther James Isom who was killed during the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Pearl Harbor survivors to mark anniversary at home this year thanks to virus [Video]

Pearl Harbor survivors to mark anniversary at home this year thanks to virus

The coronavirus pandemic is preventing Pearl Harbor survivors from attending an annual ceremony to remember those killed in the 1941 attack. The National Park Service and Navy also are closing the..

Credit: WGHP     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Amid Pandemic, Pearl Harbor Survivors Commemorate Anniversary at Home

  In past years, thousands have gathered on Oahu for ceremonies honoring the dead
VOA News

WWII veteran, at 101, recalls Pearl Harbor attack

 The pandemic is preventing Pearl Harbor survivors from attending an annual ceremony remembering victims in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack. WWII veteran Mickey Ganitch,...
USATODAY.com