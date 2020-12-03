Global  
 

WWII veteran, at 101, recalls Pearl Harbor attack

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
WWII veteran, at 101, recalls Pearl Harbor attackThe pandemic is preventing Pearl Harbor survivors from attending an annual ceremony remembering victims in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack. WWII veteran Mickey Ganitch, 101, has attended before, but will mark the anniversary this year from California. (Dec. 3)
 
Attack on Pearl Harbor Attack on Pearl Harbor Surprise attack by the Imperial Japanese Navy on the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor in Hawaii

