WWII veteran, at 101, recalls Pearl Harbor attack
The pandemic is preventing Pearl Harbor survivors from attending an annual ceremony remembering victims in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack. WWII veteran Mickey Ganitch, 101, has attended before, but will mark the anniversary this year from California. (Dec. 3)
Attack on Pearl Harbor Surprise attack by the Imperial Japanese Navy on the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor in Hawaii
Pearl Harbor service, sacrifice honored at ceremonyU.S. servicemen and women and National Park Service officials gathered at Pearl Harbor on Monday to remember those killed in the attack. Elderly survivors stayed..
USATODAY.com
Pearl Harbor anniversary: Lesser known facts about this dreadful day in US historyDecades have passed, but the loss of thousands won't be forgotten even to this year. On December 7, 1941, Japan's aerial assault on the US Navy base near..
WorldNews
79 Decembers later, Pearl Harbor survivor's memories won't dim: 'I will never forgive and I will never forget'Just shy of 100, Armando "Chick" Galella has lived 99 Decembers — but the one seared in his memory is Dec. 1941.
USATODAY.com
'Date which will live in infamy': What to remember about Pearl Harbor, 79 years laterOn Monday, America commemorates the 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor. Here are the facts surrounding that fateful day—and how to pay tribute.
USATODAY.com
World War II 1939–1945 global conflict between the Axis and the Allies
Chuck Yeager, 1st to break sound barrier, diesRetired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles "Chuck" Yeager, the World War II fighter pilot ace and quintessential test pilot who became the first person to fly faster..
USATODAY.com
Chuck Yeager, first pilot to break sound barrier, has died at age 97The World War II Air Force fighter pilot ace showed he had the "right stuff" when in 1947 he became the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound.
CBS News
Chuck Yeager, first pilot to break sound barrier, dies at 97Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles "Chuck" Yeager, the World War II fighter pilot ace and quintessential test pilot who showed he had the "right stuff" when in..
New Zealand Herald
'America's greatest Pilot' Chuck Yeager, first person to break sound barrier, dies at 97Born in West Virginia in 1923, Yeager rose to fame as a fighter pilot in World War II and, in 1947, was the first person to break the sound barrier.
USATODAY.com
California State of the United States of America
In California: COVID-19 peak has not arrived. Musk moves to Texas. And wither Coachella?Plus: Lawmakers are back in session and mad about EDD fraud. They also want masks for farmers and more help for student-athletes
USATODAY.com
Biden sets 100-day COVID goals as cases pass 15M
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:05Published
Schwarzenegger praises Georgia secretary of stateGeorgia's secretary of state has been threatened over his handling of the election, but he's found a fan in Arnold Schwarzenegger. The former California governor..
USATODAY.com
Elon Musk relocates to Texas from California
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30Published
