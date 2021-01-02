The Queen reportedly took just "two seconds" to ban Prince Harry from attending the Cenotaph wreath ceremony on Remembrance Day.The Sun reported Harry asked Buckingham Palace to place a wreath on his behalf, but his request was...Full Article
Queen 'took two seconds' to ban Prince Harry from Cenotaph wreath ceremony
New Zealand Herald 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
The royal family lead tributes on Remembrance Sunday
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The royal family have led solemn tributes to the nation's war dead at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in central..