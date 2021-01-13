Trump, Pence and Reid react to death of Sheldon Adelson

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Billionaire casino mogul and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson died Monday night at 87.



Here are some reactions to his death:



“Sheldon lived the true American dream. Sheldon was true to his family, his country, and all those that knew him. The world has lost a great man. He will be missed.” — President Donald Trump



___



“Sheldon Adelson not only lived the American dream, he embodied it; a philanthropist whose generosity knew no bounds and helped shape countless worthy causes; and a businessman who changed an immeasurable number of lives.” — Vice President Mike Pence



___



“Sheldon battled his way out of a tough Boston neighborhood to build a successful enterprise that loyally employed tens of thousands — and entertained millions.” — Former President George W. Bush



___



“Few people have had such significant an impact on the hotel and gaming industry and on Nevada’s economy as Sheldon Adelson. He was instrumental in transforming Las Vegas into the iconic destination it is today.” — Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Nevada Democrat



___



“His life made him a fearless advocate for freedom and entrepreneurship and a source of counsel and support to a generation of conservatives, including me.” — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican



___



“Sheldon Adelson’s vison helped transform Las Vegas from a small desert city into a world-class tourism destination. The Silver State’s massive business, entertainment and convention industries are what they are today because of his life’s work and his dedication to building a Las Vegas that can cater to everyone from entrepreneurs to international travelers.” — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez...