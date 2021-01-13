The ruler of the roost at the Tower of London is missing, presumed dead causing upset for staff at the fortress and superstitious tourists.Merlina the "Queen raven" has not been seen for weeks according to the tower, which has Yeomen...Full Article
Tower of London's Queen raven missing, presumed dead
Tower of London's 'queen' raven Merlina missing
According to legend, at least six ravens must be kept at the Tower or it will fall.
