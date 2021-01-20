US inauguration: Why I'll secretly miss Melania Trump - Lisa Armstrong

US inauguration: Why I'll secretly miss Melania Trump - Lisa Armstrong

New Zealand Herald

Published

OPINION: By Lisa Armstrong Melania Trump, the now former First Lady, has made her final appearance at the White House rather as she began – icily perfect in a fitted suit, elbow length gloves, shiny crocodile bag and enormous back-off...

Full Article