Britain's Prince Harry has written the foreword for a new book aimed at the children of frontline workers who died in the Covid-19 pandemic, sharing the pain he suffered as a boy after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.Harry...Full Article
'Huge hole inside of me': Prince Harry gives advice to grieving children in new book
"At the time I didn’t want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me"