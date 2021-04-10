Prince Philip died on April 9, the same day Prince Charles and wife Camilla celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary.The bittersweet coincidence means both occasions will now be forever linked, a fact that is bound to cause the...Full Article
Prince Philip died on Camilla and Charles' 16th wedding anniversary
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Richard Berthelsen: Prince Charles' 16th wedding anniversary turns sombre with father’s death
April 9, 2021 started as a day to celebrate a 16th wedding anniversary. It quickly turned sombre as the Queen announced the passing..
CTV News
Prince Philip’s death came on son Prince Charles’ wedding anniversary to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Queen Elizabeth II’s husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died Friday at age 99 on the 16th anniversary of his..
Upworthy