It was an image in time which captured Prince Philip's loyal and thoughtful traits - walking with young Prince William and Prince Harry at the funeral procession for Princess Diana.While it was a sombre occasion, it showcased a...Full Article
Why Prince Philip walked with William and Harry at Princess Diana's funeral
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kate could act as peacemaker between William and Harry on day of Prince Philip's funeral
New Zealand Herald
The Duke of Cambridge will not be reunited with Prince Harry until the day of their grandfather's funeral, when the Duchess of..
You might like
More coverage
Prince Philip set for green funeral
Bang Media International Limited
Prince Philip is set to be given an environmentally-friendly funeral at Windsor Castle on Saturday (17.04.21).
Prince Philip set for eco-friendly funeral
Bang Media International Limited