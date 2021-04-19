Queen Elizabeth II will turn 95 years old this week on April 21, but, as Her Majesty is still mourning the death of her late husband Prince Philip, the day won't be one of celebration.The Ministry of Defence have confirmed traditional...Full Article
No gun salute for Queen Elizabeth II's birthday this week
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
