Prince Harry and Prince William will make separate speeches when their mother Diana's statue is unveiled, revealing the rift between the brothers is still ongoing.Harry, 36, will stand alongside his older brother, 39, when a new...Full Article
Prince Harry and Prince William to give separate speeches at Diana's memorial
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
William and Harry insist on giving separate speeches at Diana statue unveiling
Prince William and Prince Harry have “insisted” on giving separate speeches at the unveiling of a statue of Princess Diana —..
Upworthy