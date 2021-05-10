Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated Archie's second birthday last week by giving back to Kiwi kids on the other side of the world.New Zealand-based social enterprise Make Give Live, which makes hand-knitted items for kids...Full Article
Archie's birthday gift: Harry and Meghan donate 200 NZ made beanies to Kiwi kids in need
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Archie's Birthday Gift Revealed! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Donate 200 Beanies to Kids in Need
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's birthday donation will benefit mothers and children escaping domestic violence
