Prince Harry reveals incognito meeting with Meghan Markle in London supermarket

Prince Harry reveals incognito meeting with Meghan Markle in London supermarket

New Zealand Herald

Published

Prince Harry has given a candid interview on a popular US podcast, where he spilled on his adorable first normal meet-up with Meghan Markle.The 36-year-old Duke of Sussex featured on Armchair Podcast with Dax Shepard, talking about...

Full Article