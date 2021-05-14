Prince Harry has given a candid interview on a popular US podcast, where he spilled on his adorable first normal meet-up with Meghan Markle.The 36-year-old Duke of Sussex featured on Armchair Podcast with Dax Shepard, talking about...Full Article
Prince Harry reveals incognito meeting with Meghan Markle in London supermarket
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Duke and Duchess of Sussex's secret supermarket meeting
Bang Media International Limited
Prince Harry "pretended" he didn't know his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle when they went supermarket shopping in the early days of..