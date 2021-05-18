'This Is Us' star Justin Hartley gets hitched to Sofia Pernas
Several weeks after dating, ‘This Is Us’ star Justin Hartley and his ‘The Young and the Restless’ co-star Sofia Pernas have tied the knot recently.Full Article
Both the stars were seen flaunting their stunning wedding rings while posing for the paparazzi on the red carpet. However, there..
Justin Hartley just made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Sofia Pernas! The cute couple hit the carpet together at the 2021 MTV..