Stars react to the Israel-Gaza conflict on social media
Published
Gal Gadot, Bella Hadid and Roger Waters are just a few of the celebrities reacting to the crisis online. Voices for peace, like Igor Levit, face antisemitism.Full Article
Published
Gal Gadot, Bella Hadid and Roger Waters are just a few of the celebrities reacting to the crisis online. Voices for peace, like Igor Levit, face antisemitism.Full Article
The stars took to social media as the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine reached a breaking point.