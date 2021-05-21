The BBC will return the BAFTA it won for Princess Diana's 1995 "Panorama" interview after an independent inquiry savaged the tactics used by reporter Martin Bashir.Former Supreme Court Judge Lord Dyson concluded on Thursday (local...Full Article
BBC to return BAFTA it won for Princess Diana's 1995 'Panorama' interview
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Apology over Diana interview 'not enough', says ex-Panorama producer
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Credit: BBC Breakfast, no pre-roll ads. Max use 60 seconds.Former Panorama producer Mark Killick says an apology from the BBC over..
BBC to return BAFTA after inquiry into Princess Diana's 1995 Panorama interview
Bang Media International Limited
BBC returning BAFTA after inquiry into Princess Diana's 1995 Panorama interview
Bang Media International Limited
-
William: Panorama interview fuelled my mother’s paranoia
Belfast Telegraph
-
Ex-Panorama producer says BBC should make it easier for whistleblowers
Belfast Telegraph
More coverage
Key findings from Lord Dyson’s report into the Panorama Diana interview
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The BBC has written to the royal family to apologise for the circumstances surrounding the Panorama interview with Diana, Princess..
Diana 'lost faith in really key people' says brother
PA - Press Association STUDIO
BBC apologises over Princess Diana's 'deceitful' Panorama interview
New Zealand Herald