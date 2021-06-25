The Duke of Sussex's flight back to the UK took off amid an airport car chase which saw two runways shut.The 36-year-old royal has returned from Los Angeles to London this week to attend the unveiling of a statue of his late mother...Full Article
Prince Harry departs Los Angeles for UK amid airport car chase
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Suspect arrested after driving through gate onto LAX airfield as Prince Harry waited for flight to UK: reports
LOS ANGELES—A suspect who illegally drove onto an airfield at the Los Angeles International Airport was detained Thursday night,..
Upworthy