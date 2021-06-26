The Queen has invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to her Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year.The invitation is seen as an olive branch from the Queen to her grandson and his wife, after they stepped down from their royal...Full Article
Queen invites Prince Harry and Meghan to her Platinum Jubilee
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
