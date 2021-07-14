Supermodel Ashley Graham has announced she's expecting her second child with husband Justin Ervin.The 33-year-old made the announcement on Instagram with a nearly-nude photo showing off her baby bump."The past year has been full...Full Article
Supermodel Ashley Graham reveals she's pregnant with her second child
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Ashley Graham pregnant with second child
Bang Media International Limited
Ashley Graham has revealed that she is pregnant with her second child with husband Justin Ervin.