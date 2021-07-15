Meghan Markle has announced she is producing a "first ever" new series as part of her multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix.The Duchess of Sussex, 39, released a statement revealing her production house, Archewell Productions, was...Full Article
Meghan Markle announces production on new Netflix animated series 'Pearl'
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Meghan Markle To Produce Netflix's New Animated Children's Series 'Pearl'
Meghan Markle has an animated children’s series coming to Netflix, called Pearl. The Duchess of Sussex, working under her and..
Just Jared
Meghan Markle to Executive Produce Animated Netflix Series
Archewell Productions, the company founded by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, is developing an animated Netflix children’s..
The Wrap