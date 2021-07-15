Baby Giraffe Stanley named after Tampa Bay Lightning Cup win
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is welcoming a new baby giraffe, named Stanley in honor of the Tampa Bay Lightning's second consecutive NHL championshipFull Article
The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrated their Stanley Cup win with a boat parade on Monday, July 12. The NHL players passed the trophy..
Tampa Bay Lightning win second straight Stanley Cup