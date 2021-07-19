During their Oprah Winfrey interview, the Sussexes insisted that their deals with both Netflix and Spotify were "never part of the plan".However, the Duchess of Sussex was in discussions with Netflix about her animated television...Full Article
Duchess of Sussex pitched David Furnish Netflix project prior to US departure
New Zealand Herald0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Meghan Markle's Netflix series 'planned before she left UK with Harry'
A source has said the Duchess of Sussex had been working on the project with David Furnish for a long time before Megxit
Tamworth Herald
Meghan Markle to Executive Produce Animated Netflix Series
Archewell Productions, the company founded by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, is developing an animated Netflix children’s..
The Wrap