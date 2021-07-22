A 13-year-old girl was hit in the face by a seagull while riding an amusement park ride in New Jersey.Kiley Holman was celebrating her friend Georgia Reed's birthday at Morey's Piers in Wildwood over the July public holiday when...Full Article
Girl hit in face by seagull on New Jersey thrill ride
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
A Wild Ride In Wildwood
CBS 2 New York
A 13-year-old girl tells CBS2's Nick Caloway about the moment a seagull hit her in the face while on a ride at an amusement park in..
Seagull Hits Teen In Face On Thrill Ride In Wildwood
WJZ Baltimore
More coverage
See it: Teenage girl hit in the face by flying seagull on amusement park ride in NJ
WILDWOOD, N.J — A 13-year-old girl was hit in the face by a seagull while riding an amusement park ride in New Jersey. Kiley..
PIX 11
Teen hit in the face by flying seagull in New Jersey
A 13-year-old girl was hit in the face by a seagull while riding an amusement park ride in New Jersey
Newsday