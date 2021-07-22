Girl hit in face by seagull on New Jersey thrill ride

Girl hit in face by seagull on New Jersey thrill ride

New Zealand Herald

Published

A 13-year-old girl was hit in the face by a seagull while riding an amusement park ride in New Jersey.Kiley Holman was celebrating her friend Georgia Reed's birthday at Morey's Piers in Wildwood over the July public holiday when...

Full Article