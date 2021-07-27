Sarah, the Duchess of York, has revealed why she wasn't invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding.In a new interview, the former Sarah Ferguson told Town and Country magazine: "I didn't think I was probably worthy...Full Article
Sarah Ferguson says she 'wasn't worthy' of invite to William, Kate's wedding
