ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies aged 72
Blues-rock band ZZ Top's bassist, Dusty Hill, has died at the age of 72. His surviving band mates said he died in his sleep at his home in Houston.
Tributes have been paid to ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, who has died aged 72 after more than 50 years with the Texan rockers.
Hill died in his sleep at home in Houston, Texas, his bandmates said