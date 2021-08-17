'Scared': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give statement on Afghanistan, Taliban takeover

'Scared': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give statement on Afghanistan, Taliban takeover

New Zealand Herald

Published

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have issued a statement on the events in Afghanistan.Prince Harry, 36 - who spent 10 years in the British Army, with two frontline tours to Afghanistan - and his wife Meghan, 40, have spoken out amid...

Full Article