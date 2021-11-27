Revered Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim dies aged 91
WASHINGTON: Legendary Broadway songwriter Stephen Sondheim, widely credited with revolutionising American musical theater, died Friday at the age of 91.Full Article
Stephden Sondheim in 2010
The composer and lyricist had recently attended the openings of two revivals of his shows:..
Composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, one of the most influential figures in the American musical theater, has died. He was 91.