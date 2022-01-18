Prince Andrew's ex-girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey says she was used as "bait" to find girls for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.Hervey says Ghislaine Maxwell used her to entertain Epstein's friends, and that he "kind of sat back and...Full Article
Prince Andrew's ex Lady Victoria Hervey speaks out: 'I was used as bait'
