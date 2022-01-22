Lata Mangeshkar's health shows slight improvement, remains in ICU: Doctor
Published
Lata Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.Full Article
Published
Lata Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.Full Article
In a new health update regarding legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, on Monday her doctor shared that the megastar is still in the..
For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia a few days ago
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was recently admitted to the ICU of Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after she tested positive for..