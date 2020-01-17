Holiday Retail Sales Grew 4.1 Percent In 2019: NRF

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

U.S. holiday retail sales in 2019 grew strongly compared to last year and came in at the high end of a previously forecast range, the National Retail Federation said Thursday. Holiday retail sales in 2019 grew 4.1 percent from the prior-year period to $730.2 billion. The figures exclude automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants. Online and other non-store sales rose 14.6 percent.


