Holiday Retail Sales Grew 4.1 Percent In 2019: NRF

RTTNews Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
U.S. holiday retail sales in 2019 grew strongly compared to last year and came in at the high end of a previously forecast range, the National Retail Federation said Thursday. Holiday retail sales in 2019 grew 4.1 percent from the prior-year period to $730.2 billion. The figures exclude automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants. Online and other non-store sales rose 14.6 percent.
News video: S&P tops 3300 on strong retail sales

S&P tops 3300 on strong retail sales

 The S&P 500 hit the 3300 mark for the first time Thursday. As Fred Katayama reports, solid retail sales data and upbeat earnings from Morgan Stanley drove the indexes to record highs.

