China Finds Oil In Asia’s Deepest Onshore Well

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) has found crude oil and natural gas in the deepest well drilled in Asia's onshore, striking hydrocarbons in a pre-salt layer for the first time in China. The discovery was made in the Tarim oilfield in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang in a well deep 8,882 meters (29,140 feet), which was first drilled in July last year. Production from the now spudded well in the pre-salt area is expected at 133.46 cubic meters of oil per day, while daily gas production is seen at 48,700 cubic meters,


