Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

China Finds Oil In Asia’s Deepest Onshore Well

OilPrice.com Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) has found crude oil and natural gas in the deepest well drilled in Asia’s onshore, striking hydrocarbons in a pre-salt layer for the first time in China. The discovery was made in the Tarim oilfield in China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang in a well deep 8,882 meters (29,140 feet), which was first drilled in July last year. Production from the now spudded well in the pre-salt area is expected at 133.46 cubic meters of oil per day, while daily gas production is seen at 48,700 cubic meters,…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Asia steps up defences as China confirms sixth coronavirus death

Asia steps up defences as China confirms sixth coronavirus death 02:36

 Nations increase fever checks at airports amid fears of a bigger outbreak of the virus that causes pneumonia.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sceptics cast doubts on first phase of US-China trade deal [Video]Sceptics cast doubts on first phase of US-China trade deal

The deal included concessions by China on US farm goods imports, but did not address other long-standing issues.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:37Published

China and US sign phase one trade deal [Video]China and US sign phase one trade deal

The agreement de-escalates an 18-month bilateral dispute that stoked fears of a global recession.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China’s Oil Demand Growth Could Halve This Year

This year, Chinese crude oil demand growth could be just half of the estimated growth for 2019, and the lowest growth pace since the financial crisis in 2008,...
OilPrice.com

Are Oil Prices Still Too High?

China’s oil demand growth is expected to slow dramatically this year, a trend that should have a substantial impact on the global oil market. CNPC said that...
OilPrice.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.