EdTech Stocks in Spotlight After President Trump’s Speech at Davos
Friday, 24 January 2020 () Donald Trump & Tech CEOs Talk Education
Education technology (EdTech) stocks are in the spotlight after President Donald Trump gave a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on January 21.
On top of that, Trump had plans to meet privately with *Apple Inc.* (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook and *IBM* (NYSE:IBM) CEO Ginni Rometty. (Source: “.
The post EdTech Stocks in Spotlight After President Trump’s Speech at Davos appeared first on Profit Confidential.
President Donald Trump will attend the March For Life, and anti-abortion rally in Washington, D.C. According to Business Insider, it will be the first time a sitting president attend the match. Trump will deliver a speech during the rally, saying they must defend “the rights to life.” In 2018,...