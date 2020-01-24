Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Donald Trump & Tech CEOs Talk Education

Education technology (EdTech) stocks are in the spotlight after President Donald Trump gave a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on January 21.



On top of that, Trump had plans to meet privately with *Apple Inc.* (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook and *IBM* (NYSE:IBM) CEO Ginni Rometty. (Source: “.



The post EdTech Stocks in Spotlight After President Trump’s Speech at Davos appeared first on Profit Confidential. Donald Trump & Tech CEOs Talk EducationEducation technology (EdTech) stocks are in the spotlight after President Donald Trump gave a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on January 21.On top of that, Trump had plans to meet privately with *Apple Inc.* (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook and *IBM* (NYSE:IBM) CEO Ginni Rometty. (Source: “.The post EdTech Stocks in Spotlight After President Trump’s Speech at Davos appeared first on Profit Confidential. 👓 View full article

