PawnHub.io Becomes Hong Kong’s First Fully Licensed Crypto Lender

Wednesday, 5 February 2020
Crypto lending firm PawnHub has announced its partnership with a leading US-based custodian to provide $100 million in insurance coverage for its clients. 3rd February 2020, Hong Kong – Hong Kong-based crypto lending firm PawnHub.io is the first company of its type to obtain a license from the Government of Hong Kong. The firm will partner with a leading US-based cryptocurrency custodian, to provide insurance coverage for clients’ Bitcoin assets of up to $100 million USD anywhere in the world.  Crypto lending is fast becoming an integral part of the crypto ecosystem with PawnHub being the first regulated crypto lending

