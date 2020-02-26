Global  

Sinopec Sends London Staff On Home Office On Coronavirus Scare

OilPrice.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Unipec, the oil trading unit of Asia’s largest refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec, has sent its London staff to work from home after an employee showed coronavirus-like symptoms, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.    Unipec’s staff working in London were “asked to stay home until more is known as a precaution,” the source told Reuters.   The London office of Unipec has around 70 employees, including 11 traders, according to Bloomberg, which quotes a Companies…
News video: Nursing Home Patients, Staff Show 'Some Sort Of Symptoms' Of Coronavirus

Nursing Home Patients, Staff Show 'Some Sort Of Symptoms' Of Coronavirus 00:34

 Two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state had links to a long-term care facility in the city of Kirkland. According to Reuters, state health officials say more than 50 other residents and staff of the facility could be symptomatic. It was unclear whether a patient who died from...

