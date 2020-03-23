Global  

The Oil Price War Could End Maduro’s Regime

OilPrice.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
With the current oil price war raging across the globe, the heavyweights of Saudi Arabia, Russia and UAE have been offering significant volumes and discounts into the market, crushing the spot oil price from levels seen as recently as only a month or so ago. Whilst global oil heavyweights struggle to grapple with effects and fall out of a 50% decline in oil prices, the biggest risks are to countries where oil revenue makes up the majority of national income – countries such as Libya, Angola, Nigeria, brazil, Iran and especially Venezuela.…
News video: Oil Prices Surge

Oil Prices Surge 03:11

 State oil and gas regulators in Texas are considering instituting a production cut to shore up sinking prices for the first time since the 1973 oil crisis.

