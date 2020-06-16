Global  

U.S. Supreme Court Grants Right-Of-Way To Key Natural Gas Pipeline

OilPrice.com Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
The U.S. Supreme Court sided with the developers of a natural gas pipeline project, clearing some of the obstacles to the completion of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline by ruling this week that the U.S. Forest Service had the authority to grant the right-of-way to the pipeline to pass through the Appalachian Trail in Virginia. Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a US$7.5 billion project proposed by Dominion Energy and Duke Energy, is a 604-mile natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to North Carolina along a route that crosses 16 miles of land within…
