U.S. Supreme Court Grants Right-Of-Way To Key Natural Gas Pipeline
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () The U.S. Supreme Court sided with the developers of a natural gas pipeline project, clearing some of the obstacles to the completion of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline by ruling this week that the U.S. Forest Service had the authority to grant the right-of-way to the pipeline to pass through the Appalachian Trail in Virginia. Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a US$7.5 billion project proposed by Dominion Energy and Duke Energy, is a 604-mile natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to North Carolina along a route that crosses 16 miles of land within…
The Supreme Court issued a key ruling.
The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will remain place.
http://production.geobeats.com/admin/stock_footages/19289
(text after 1 sec for 7 secs - The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Deferred Action...