Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amy Klobuchar bows out of VP race, urges Biden to pick woman of color

MarketWatch Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Lili Reinhart comes out as 'a proud bisexual woman' [Video]

Lili Reinhart comes out as 'a proud bisexual woman'

On June 3, “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhartpublicly revealed for the first time thatshe is a “proud bisexual woman”.“Although I’ve never announced it publiclybefore, I am a proud bisexual..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:18Published

Tweets about this

glenn_mandagi16

Glenn Mandagi RT @MarketWatch: “I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket," says Sen. Amy Klobuchar. https://t.co/h9UWZ2l5Qu 3 minutes ago

sensei12_

Devils Advocate RT @MarketWatch: Amy Klobuchar bows out of VP race, urges Biden to pick woman of color as running mate https://t.co/yRMUPljrOf 4 minutes ago

Roberto41727615

Roberto G. Check out this article from MarketWatch - Amy Klobuchar bows out of VP race, urges Biden to pick woman of color as… https://t.co/X30ZRLbPQG 20 minutes ago

small1988

Mar g. RT @RJjr_234: * Amy Klobuchar bows out of VP race, urges Biden to pick woman of color * 20 minutes ago

MarketWatch

MarketWatch Amy Klobuchar bows out of VP race, urges Biden to pick woman of color as running mate https://t.co/yRMUPljrOf 22 minutes ago

Scott_Beamer

scσtt вєαmєr​ 🌊 Amy Klobuchar bows out of VP race, urges Biden to pick woman of color as running mate https://t.co/b5Spg6XyKc 27 minutes ago

RJjr_234

JR Morrison ❌ * Amy Klobuchar bows out of VP race, urges Biden to pick woman of color * 28 minutes ago

JoshWeiss92

Josh Weiss This is dumb, they make it sound like the VP title is elected. There's no race for VP so what is she "bowing out of… https://t.co/0cTs2oRqLe 28 minutes ago