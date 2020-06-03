|
|
|
Report: American Airlines Considering Cancelling Some 737 Max Orders
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
The airline is said to be having issues financing some of its planes.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
This many people feel happier after acting spontaneously
The average American makes 6,709 spontaneous decisions every year, according to new research.A brand new survey of 2,000 American respondents found, when including decisions such as getting coffee,..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
|
As airlines suffer, Wizz still bets on expansion
Budget carrier Wizz says it's sticking to expansion plans despite the global slump in air travel, but TUI says it's delaying new jet deliveries. Julian Satterthwaite reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|