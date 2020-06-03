Global  
 

Report: American Airlines Considering Cancelling Some 737 Max Orders

Motley Fool Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
The airline is said to be having issues financing some of its planes.
News video: American Airlines to Cancel Some Boeing 737 MAX Orders: Report

American Airlines to Cancel Some Boeing 737 MAX Orders: Report 00:41

 With travel mostly halted due to the pandemic, American Airlines is struggling to pay for the planes.

