Dick’s Sporting Goods says its digital sales surged 194% in the fiscal second quarter

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) published its quarterly financial results on Wednesday that blew past Wall Street estimates for earnings and revenue. The company attributed its hawkish performance to the Coronavirus pandemic that fuelled demand for workout clothes, kayaks, weights, and hiking gear in recent months as people looked for options to stay busy at home. Shares of the company were reported over 16% up in premarket trading on Wednesday. At a per-share price of £36.80, Dick's Sporting Goods has now recovered its entire loss in the stock market that it recorded earlier this year due to COVID-19 disruptions.


