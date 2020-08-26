Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dick’s Sporting Goods says its digital sales surged 194% in the fiscal second quarter

Invezz Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Dick’s Sporting Goods says its digital sales surged 194% in the fiscal second quarterDick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) published its quarterly financial results on Wednesday that blew past Wall Street estimates for earnings and revenue. The company attributed its hawkish performance to the Coronavirus pandemic that fuelled demand for workout clothes, kayaks, weights, and hiking gear in recent months as people looked for options to stay busy at home. Shares of the company were reported over 16% up in premarket trading on Wednesday. At a per-share price of £36.80, Dick’s Sporting Goods has now recovered its entire loss in the stock market that it recorded earlier this year due to COVID-19 disruptions. Dick’s
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dick's Sporting Goods Extends Pandemic Pay for Workers [Video]

Dick's Sporting Goods Extends Pandemic Pay for Workers

Dick's Sporting Goods will extend pandemic premium pay through December. The retailer was forced to furlough much of its workforce due to the coronavirus earlier this year.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:27Published
LVMH flags June turnaround, but shares take a hit [Video]

LVMH flags June turnaround, but shares take a hit

LVMH, the world's biggest luxury goods group, said sales momentum picked up in June and had especially improved in China, after store closures sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic tore a hole into the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published
DICK'S Sporting Goods To Close On Thanksgiving [Video]

DICK'S Sporting Goods To Close On Thanksgiving

Dick's Sporting Goods announced that its all stores and distribution centers will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:18Published

Tweets about this

CurrenScene

The Currency Scene #currency #cryptocurrency Dick’s Sporting Goods says its digital sales surged 194% in the fiscal second quarter: Di… https://t.co/xAQztvtaX8 8 minutes ago

InvezzPortal

iNVEZZ Dick’s Sporting Goods says its digital sales surged 194% in the fiscal second quarter. #DicksSportingGoods… https://t.co/PIXV1211Gy 55 minutes ago

MarketsTicker

MarketsTicker Dick's Sporting Goods says Q2 was 'exceptionally strong' 2 hours ago

whitabex

Whitney I hate the fact that you have to say the whole name "Dick's Sporting Goods" every time you wanna talk about Dick's… https://t.co/y7ArDkSA2H 4 days ago

ThunderUp81

Michael Plumley has anyone else seen that dick's sporting goods commercial where the girl says something about "like if they have g… https://t.co/2VhhQFV1Nn 5 days ago

RoryRoberge

Rory Roberge @apathetic_NY My wife saw him at a Dick's Sporting Goods in Tallassee, and she says he looks even more like Voldemort in person. 1 week ago