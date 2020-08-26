Global  
 

U.S. Natural Gas Power Generation Hits Record

OilPrice.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Increased electricity demand amid higher summer temperatures and lower natural gas prices sent natural gas-fired power generation in the Lower 48 states to a record 36 gigawatts (GW) on July 27, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday. The so-called natural gas power burn­—the natural gas consumed by power plants—hit a daily record of 47.2 billion cubic feet (Bcf) on the same day, the EIA has calculated, based on S&P Global Platts estimates. Before July 27 this year, the previous daily record for natural…
