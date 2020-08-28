Global  
 

United Airlines stock price soars after cutting 2,850 pilot jobs

Friday, 28 August 2020
United Airlines stock price soars after cutting 2,850 pilot jobsShares of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) gained around 2% after the carrier announced the biggest pilot job cut in history as it moves forward with plans to sack 2,850 pilot jobs in October and November.  Fundamental analysis: Pandemic consequences On Thursday, United Airlines announced it will cut 2,850 pilot jobs this year, 21% of its total pilot staff, making it the biggest pilot furlough in history. The airline has requested an additional $25 billion from the U.S. government to help cover the staff wages through March, after experiencing a devastating blow from the coronavirus crisis.  The first tranche which prevents
News video: Pops and Flops: United Airlines, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Beyond Meat Stock

Pops and Flops: United Airlines, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Beyond Meat Stock 06:34

 United Airlines shares are flopping after news the company is dropping its $200 change fee for domestic flights. The change comes as airlines attempt to be more accommodating for customers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Aimmune Therapeutics' shares are soaring after Nestle announces plans to secure...

