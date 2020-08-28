United Airlines stock price soars after cutting 2,850 pilot jobs
Friday, 28 August 2020 () Shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) gained around 2% after the carrier announced the biggest pilot job cut in history as it moves forward with plans to sack 2,850 pilot jobs in October and November. Fundamental analysis: Pandemic consequences On Thursday, United Airlines announced it will cut 2,850 pilot jobs this year, 21% of its total pilot staff, making it the biggest pilot furlough in history. The airline has requested an additional $25 billion from the U.S. government to help cover the staff wages through March, after experiencing a devastating blow from the coronavirus crisis. The first tranche which prevents
