Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway invests in Japan’s biggest five trading firms
Monday, 31 August 2020 () In an announcement on Sunday, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A) said it invested in the biggest five trading houses in Japan equivalent to a 5% stake in each. Combined, Berkshire’s investment added up to £4.50 billion and expanded the conglomerate’s footprint outside of the United States. On the contrary, the American multinational conglomerate had recently slashed its stakes in the top U.S. banks. As of Friday’s close, Berkshire’s Class A shares have recovered more than 35% after hitting a year to date low in March due to COVID-19 disruptions. Compared to its per-share price at the start of the year,
