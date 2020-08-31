Global  
 

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway invests in Japan's biggest five trading firms

Invezz Monday, 31 August 2020
Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway invests in Japan’s biggest five trading firmsIn an announcement on Sunday, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A) said it invested in the biggest five trading houses in Japan equivalent to a 5% stake in each. Combined, Berkshire’s investment added up to £4.50 billion and expanded the conglomerate’s footprint outside of the United States. On the contrary, the American multinational conglomerate had recently slashed its stakes in the top U.S. banks. As of Friday’s close, Berkshire’s Class A shares have recovered more than 35% after hitting a year to date low in March due to COVID-19 disruptions. Compared to its per-share price at the start of the year,
Buffett's Berkshire Wagers $6 Billion on Japan Trading Firms

 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought stakes in five Japanese trading companies that dominate the nation's energy and raw-materials industries, adding...
