Asian Markets Advance On Coronavirus Vaccine Optimism Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Asian stock markets are advancing on Monday despite the mixed cues from Wall Street Friday, as positive news on the coronavirus vaccine front boosted sentiment. Drug maker AstraZeneca said it has resumed the late-stage trial of its coronavirus vaccine candidate in the UK after the trial was suspended last week following an adverse reaction in a trial participant. 👓 View full article